UPSET: No. 15 Oral Roberts takes down No. 2 Ohio State in first surprise win of NCAA Tournament

Oral Roberts players and coaches celebrate after beating Ohio State 75-72 in a first round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (KXAN) — The first major domino of the NCAA Tournament has fallen with No. 15 seed Oral Roberts’ upset victory in overtime against No. 2 seed Ohio State Friday.

Oral Roberts got more than 85% of its scoring from just two players in the 75-72 win from Purdue University’s Mackey Arena.

Duane Washington Jr. had a great look to attempt to get the Buckeyes to a second overtime, but his 3-point shot clanged off the rim as time expired.

Kevin Obanor scored 30 and Max Abmas scored 29 points for ORU. Both players are Texas natives — Obanor from Houston and Abmas from Rockwall.

The Golden Eagles are just the ninth No. 15 seed to take down a No. 2 seed in the first round during the modern era of the tournament. This is the first win by a No. 15 seed since 2016 when Middle Tennessee defeated Michigan State in Oklahoma City.

Ohio State was the No. 2 seed in the South Region, which features No. 1 seed Baylor and No. 6 seed Texas Tech. Oral Roberts will play No. 7 seed Florida Sunday in the second round of the tournament.

No. 15 seed upsets over No. 2 seed (NCAA.com)

1991Richmond def. Syracuse73-69
1993Santa Clara def. Arizona64-61
1997Coppin State def. South Carolina78-65
2001Hampton def. Iowa State58-57
2012Lehigh def. Duke75-70
2012Norfolk State def. Missouri86-84
2013Florida Gulf Coast def. Georgetown78-68
2016Middle Tennessee def. Michigan State90-81

