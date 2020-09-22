Upcoming NBA season likely to start in 2021

A general view outside of The Field House before Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

(KXAN) — In an interview with CNN correspondent Bob Costas on Tuesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the 2020-2021 NBA season likely won’t start until at least January 2021.

Originally, the commissioner and the league were aiming for a December start to the new season. However, with the NBA playoffs expected to last through the middle of October, the timeline seemed tight for a start to the new season.

Silver said the plan is to play a standard 2020-21 season with hopes of playing games in home arenas in front of fans.

The NBA is finishing the 2019-20 season behind closed doors in a “bubble” at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The season restarted at the end of July with eight regular season games and a full playoff schedule.

Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the conference finals.