Upcoming NBA season likely to start in 2021

(KXAN) — In an interview with CNN correspondent Bob Costas on Tuesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says the 2020-2021 NBA season likely won’t start until at least January 2021.
Originally, the commissioner and the league were aiming for a December start to the new season. However, with the NBA playoffs expected to last through the middle of October, the timeline seemed tight for a start to the new season.
Silver said the plan is to play a standard 2020-21 season with hopes of playing games in home arenas in front of fans.
The NBA is finishing the 2019-20 season behind closed doors in a “bubble” at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The season restarted at the end of July with eight regular season games and a full playoff schedule.
Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are playing in the conference finals.