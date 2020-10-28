UNT, UTEP game postponed due to El Paso stay-at-home order

The Charlotte 49ers and the UTEP Miners line up during an extra point attempt during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

(AP) — Two Conference USA games scheduled for the weekend have been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

No. 19 Marshall was scheduled to play Friday night at Florida International, but FIU had to call off the game because of a lack of available scholarship players.

North Texas at UTEP was also called off.

A surge in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, Texas, has led to a stay-at-home order in the city. The schools have said they are working with C-USA to reschedule the games.

“We are disappointed that North Texas has chosen not to come to El Paso for the football game this weekend,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said in a statement on the school’s website. “We have a safe place to play and no players who are sick or in isolation, and North Texas has not indicated that any of their players are ill. We made the decision earlier today not to allow fans in the stadium.

“We are proud of the diligence that our student-athletes, coaches and staff have shown to put us in a position to play every week. We look forward to further discussions with Conference USA and North Texas on whether or when this game will be rescheduled.”