Unsure of which team to support for Super Bowl LV? Here are the Texans on each roster

TEMPE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders warms up before the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(KXAN) — If you’re one of the millions of people tuning in for Super Bowl LV on Sunday without a real rooting interest — maybe a Lone Star State connection can sway you toward the Chiefs or Buccaneers?

There are seven players on the Kansas City and Tampa Bay Super Bowl rosters who played college or high school football in Texas. It’s almost an even split of Texas talent between the two teams — four play for the Chiefs and three for the Buccaneers.

Five of those seven played their high school and college careers in Texas. Three for Texas A&M, one for Texas Tech and another for the Texas Longhorns.

The most well-known of the Texas players is, of course, Patrick Mahomes.

Last season, the former Texas Tech quarterback became the first quarterback to win the Super Bowl after playing his high school and college ball in Texas. Yes, it’s a convoluted factoid, but it still belongs to Mahomes.

Mahomes is a Whitehouse High School graduate — which is near Tyler.

Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor played at Pflugerville High School in the Austin area before playing at the University of Texas. Okafor is going for his second straight Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs.

A pair of Texas A&M Aggies are on the Chiefs roster, as well. Safety Armani Watts is in his third season with Kansas City. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones joined the Chiefs prior to the 2020 season.

The three Texas players on Tampa Bay’s roster are key contributors. However, only one played their college football in the state. Receiver Mike Evans is a product of Galveston Ball High School and Texas A&M.

Running back Ronald Jones played at McKinney North High School before going to the West Coast to play for head coach Clay Helton at USC. Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. played at The Woodlands High School and at the University of Minnesota. Winfield Jr. has started 16 games this season.

Those three Buccaneers will be prominent throughout the game, but none will have the impact of Mahomes. With more overall players on the roster and the Mahomes effect, if you’re an impartial observer, feel free to root for the Chiefs with the knowledge that you’re (kind of) supporting Texas.

Super Bowl LV is just about set for kickoff on Sunday evening from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.