Unpacking the weird ways Texas has lost to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, OK – OCTOBER 27: Safety Jarrick Bernard #24, cornerback Bryce Brown #29, wide receiver Tylan Wallace #44, and defensive tackle Darrion Daniels #79 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys taunt the Texas Longhorns after winning their game 38-35 on October 27, 2018 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns haven’t been able to solve Oklahoma State in recent years. No matter the odds or situation — it always seems like the Cowboys have the answers to Texas’ test.

Oklahoma State’s winning streak is at four games dating back to 2014. The Cowboys’ winning streak at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium goes all the way back to 2010 with five straight wins in Austin.

A series that has been decisively dominated by the Longhorns went swinging in the the Pokes direction in 2010. Before 2010, the Longhorns won 12 straight games against OSU which was the longest series winning streak for either team.

Texas still owns a 24-9 overall lead in the series, but have only two wins (2-7) against Oklahoma State since 2010.

Oklahoma State’s longest winning streak is six games — from 1952 to 1957.

It’s certainly fair to argue that Oklahoma State has been the more talented, higher-ranked team in recent contests, but Texas seemingly hasn’t been able to get out of its own way — leading to some excruciating losses.

2015: Oklahoma State 30 | Texas 27

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 26: The Oklahoma State Cowboys celebrate after defeating the Texas Longhorns on September 26, 2015 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State came to Austin undefeated and ranked No. 24 in the polls. Texas was limping in at 1-2 after a brutal last second, home loss to California when kicker Nick Rose missed the game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter.

The special teams situation got worse that afternoon in Austin — way worse.

Behind two defensive touchdowns, the Longhorns held a 27-24 lead late in the fourth quarter. OSU kicker Ben Grogan hit a 41-yard field goal to tie the game at 27.

Texas could’ve just readied itself for overtime with a little over a minute to go in regulation. Instead, the Longhorns called a timeout during a quick three-and-out forcing a very young punter, named Michael Dickson, to punt under the shadow of his own goal posts.

Dickson was just getting acclimated to American football and wasn’t anywhere close to his Ray Guy Award-type punting of 2017. OSU pressured him and he couldn’t handle it — dropping the snap and punting the ball for a loss of six yards.

That basically signaled the end of the game for Texas.

Oklahoma State had the ball at the Longhorns 18-yard line. Grogan kicked a 40-yard field in the final seconds for the 30-27 Cowboys win.

Another close, but not good enough game under former head coach Charlie Strong.

2016: Texas 31 | Oklahoma State 49

STILLWATER, OK – OCTOBER 1 : Place kicker Trent Domingue #17 of the Texas Longhorns kicks as cornerback Ramon Richards #7 watches defensive tackle Vincent Taylor #96 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys block the kick October 1, 2016 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys defeated the Longhorns 49-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Special teams was ugly again for the Longhorns.

In 2016, the No. 22 Longhorns traveled to Stillwater for the Big 12 opener after a loss on the road at California.

Texas and Oklahoma State traded points in the first half, but the Longhorns couldn’t kick an extra point. Somehow, the Longhorns had three extra points blocked in the first 30 minutes.

Oklahoma State returned one of the blocked kicks back for a two-point conversion. The Longhorns would’ve trailed OSU 35-28 at halftime without the special teams fiasco — instead it was 37-25 Cowboys — and Texas seemed mostly defeated.

The Longhorns actually out-gained the Pokes on offense, but didn’t really put up much of a fight in the second half in a 49-31 loss.

2017: Oklahoma State 13 | Texas 10 (OT)

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 21: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns escapes the tackle by Enoch Smith Jr. #56 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

This was not your normal Big 12 game.

In Tom Herman’s first year as head coach, this game perfectly exemplified the Longhorns’ season. They were close in most games, but not good enough to pull off the big ones.

Texas lost four games in 2017 by less than a touchdown — including the Oklahoma State game.

The Longhorns were led by a defense that flat out harassed OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph, holding a high-powered offense to 10 points in regulation.

Matt Ammendola kicked a 34-yard field goal in overtime for a 13-10 lead.

Sam Ehlinger, just a freshman, had a chance to deliver a top ten victory in the first overtime with a Texas touchdown.

At the 6-yard line on third down, Ehlinger faced pressure from the Cowboys defense and wasn’t able to throw the ball away. Instead, it was intercepted by OSU’s Ramon Richards in the end zone ending the game.

2018: Texas 35 | Oklahoma State 38

STILLWATER, OK – OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Taylor Cornelius #14 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys dives across the pylon to score the game-winning touchdown against linebacker Gary Johnson #33 of the Texas Longhorns late in the fourth quarter on October 27, 2018 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State won 38-35. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

This was your normal Big 12 game.

Oklahoma State welcomed the Longhorns to Stillwater on Homecoming weekend with famed running back Barry Sanders back on campus.

The Longhorns were 6-1 coming off a bye week and riding high. Oklahoma State was struggling and motivated to change the course of the season after a 1-3 start to Big 12 play.

The Cowboys jumped out quickly to a 24-7 lead early in the second quarter feeding the Oklahoma State crowd and the confidence of quarterback Taylor Cornelius.

Texas was missing starting defensive backs Kris Boyd and Davante Davis for the first quarter, due to suspensions.

The Longhorns rallied to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

But Cornelius scored the game-winning touchdown on a 10-yard run on third-and-goal when the Longhorns had cut OSU’s lead to 31-28 with five minutes left on the clock.

A chippy final couple of minutes ended with another Texas loss.