Undefeated district meetings highlight week six schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Undefeated district records are on the line during week six of the high school football season.

Vandegrift travels to Dragon Stadium for a matchup with Round Rock with first place in District 13-6A on the line.

In District 11-5A, two of the favorites meet in Georgetown. Hutto and UCLA commit Chase Griffin meet at Birkelbach Field. Georgetown is coming off a bye.

Cedar Creek faces in-town rival Bastrop Friday night after a surprising win over Brenham last week. Both teams are 1-0 in District 13-5A.

Thursday night on KBVO at 7PM, Hendrickson hosts Stony Point at Pflugerville's The Pfield. Each team coming in with a 3-1 record, and the winner will get an early advantage on a playoff spot in District 13-6A.