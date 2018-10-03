Undefeated district meetings highlight week six schedule
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Undefeated district records are on the line during week six of the high school football season.
Vandegrift travels to Dragon Stadium for a matchup with Round Rock with first place in District 13-6A on the line.
In District 11-5A, two of the favorites meet in Georgetown. Hutto and UCLA commit Chase Griffin meet at Birkelbach Field. Georgetown is coming off a bye.
Cedar Creek faces in-town rival Bastrop Friday night after a surprising win over Brenham last week. Both teams are 1-0 in District 13-5A.
Thursday night on KBVO at 7PM, Hendrickson hosts Stony Point at Pflugerville's The Pfield. Each team coming in with a 3-1 record, and the winner will get an early advantage on a playoff spot in District 13-6A.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-