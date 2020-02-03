UIL to announce new football, basketball, volleyball districts Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League announced the new classification enrollment cutoffs for 2020-2022 in December, but the official word about where schools will fall in the next realignment cycle comes down at 9 a.m. Monday.

Every two years, the UIL goes through a realignment process to place schools with similar enrollments in athletic districts, with the idea of keeping competitive balance within districts. Football, volleyball and basketball districts are part of Monday’s announcement. Districts for other activities will be announced later.

The new districts will be good for 2020-2022, and then the UIL will go through the process again with updated enrollment figures in the next two-year timeblock.

If schools don’t like where they are placed, they have until February 14 to file an appeal.

KXAN will have the new district alignments, and how they’ll affect Central Texas high schools, after the official announcement.