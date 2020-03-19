UIL extends sanctioned activities suspension due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League said Thursday they will extend the suspension of all sanctioned activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak into May.

The earliest games and contests can resume now is May 4. All practices, rehearsals, workouts are also suspended, the release said.

“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended.” UIL executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said.

“While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures,” he said.