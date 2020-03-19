UIL extends sanctioned activities suspension due to COVID-19

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University Interscholastic League logo, courtesy of the UIL

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League said Thursday they will extend the suspension of all sanctioned activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak into May.

The earliest games and contests can resume now is May 4. All practices, rehearsals, workouts are also suspended, the release said.

“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended.” UIL executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said.

“While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss