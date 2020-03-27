UIC hires Texas assistant Yaklich as coach

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois-Chicago has hired Texas assistant Luke Yaklich as head coach. Yaklich spent one season as Shaka Smart’s associate head coach in Austin. “I’m extremely excited for Luke and his Family about this terrific opportunity at UIC,” Smart said. “We’re grateful for his strong contributions to our program this past year and look forward to watching his success the next season and beyond.”

This is what a press conference during a pandemic looks like. Skype, Zoom, FaceTime & phone from the home office! Stay safe everyone & #FireUpFlames! @CoachYak is #BringingTheHeat from a #SocialDistance! 🔥🔥🔥@UICFlamesMBB @uicflames pic.twitter.com/hPRKeWVT0H — Amy Yaklich (@mrsamyyak) March 26, 2020

The 43-year-old Yaklich grew up in Illinois, played at Illinois State and coached high school ball in the state before serving as an assistant at his alma mater from 2013-2017. He spent two years on John Beilein’s staff at Michigan before taking the job at Texas. Yaklich replaces Steve McClain, who was fired two weeks ago after leading UIC to a 76-93 record in five seasons.