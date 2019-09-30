Two UT football walk-ons receive scholarships

AUSTIN (KXAN) — These videos/moments never get old. Texas football gave two walk-ons scholarships this weekend. An achievement that always means a lot to the players and the team as a whole.

Sophomore Luke Brockermeyer and junior Hank Coutoumanos are officially scholarship athletes at Texas, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Coutoumanos is third-year defensive back that started with UT football during Spring 2017, according to his Texas football bio. The Southlake, Texas produce has played in one game, the 2018 Baylor game.

If the last name Brockermeyer sounds familiar for Texas football fans, it should.

Luke Brockermeyer comes from a long-line of Longhorns. His dad, Blake, was an All-American offensive tackle at UT in 1994. Kay Brockermeyer, his grandfather, was an offensive tackle on the 1959 Texas football team.

Luke’s younger brothers are standout offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class. Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer is considered one of the best prospects in the country. James Brockermeyer is one of the best center prospects in the nation.