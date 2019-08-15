Two Longhorn walk-ons surprised with Texas scholarships

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a special night for Texas sophomores Russell Hine and Cort Jaquess.

The two linebackers were surprised with scholarships for 2019 in a team meeting Wednesday. Both have been on the roster as walk-on players since the 2017 season.

Hine is an Austin native and Regents School graduate who is studying biochemistry and pre-med.

Growing up in Austin…my entire life I always wanted to go to Texas. The only school I wanted to play football for was Texas,” Hine said in the video Texas football released.

Jacquess followed his father’s footsteps to Texas. Jay Jacquess was a three-year letterman at defensive end for the Longhorns from 1986-88.

Cort Jacquess has played in nine games as a Longhorn — all on special teams in 2018.

“This is all I ever wanted. This means so much to me right now,” Jacquess said in the video.

