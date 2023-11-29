AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 7 Texas rose to the top of the Big 12 this season, and it’s reflected with one look at the amount of Longhorns receiving honors announced by the Big 12 Conference Wednesday.

26 members of first-place Texas received All-Big 12 honors voted on by the conference’s coaches.

T’Vondre Sweat was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Byron Murphy was named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. earned a share of Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.

The offensive side of the ball was well represented in the Big 12 postseason awards as well. Receiver Adonai Mitchell, a transfer from Georgia, earned Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Xavier Worthy, Ja’Tavion Sanders and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. were offensive players named First Team All-Big 12.

Kicker Bert Auburn was also named First Team All-Big 12 for his performance this season.

Jaylan Ford, Murphy, and Sweat were the defensive players named First Team All-Big 12.

Running back Jonathon Brooks, Adonai Mitchell, and defensive back Jahdae Barron were named Second Team All-Big 12.

The amount of players selected First Team All-Big 12, and named Player of the Year in their respective categories were the highest amount of achievers for the Texas program since 2005 when they won the National Championship.

Texas will play Oklahoma State for the Big 12 Championship Saturday in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11am.