(KXAN) — It’s NCAA Tournament time. The NCAA women’s basketball tournament tips off this week with 68 teams vying for a spot in this year’s Final Four in Minneapolis.

The NCAA women’s basketball national championship will be played April 3.

The Stanford Cardinal won the 2021 NCAA women’s national championship beating Arizona at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Below is a breakdown of the first-round schedule for the NCAA Tournament with tipoff times and TV channel assignments. Times are listed for the Central Time Zone.

NCAA Women’s Tournament schedule

First Four: March 16-17

March 16-17 First Round: March 18-19

March 18-19 Second Round: March 20-21

March 20-21 Sweet 16: March 25-26

March 25-26 Elite Eight: March 27-28

March 27-28 Final Four: April 1

April 1 NCAA national championship game: April 3

How to watch the NCAA Tournament

All NCAA women’s tournament games can be found on ESPN networks

NCAA Tournament TV schedule (First round)

Wednesday, March 16

(16) Incarnate Word vs. (16) Howard | 6 p.m. | ESPNU

(11) DePaul vs. (11) Dayton | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Thursday, March 17

(16) Mount St. Mary’s vs. (16) Longwood | 6 p.m. | ESPNU

(11) Florida State vs. (11) Missouri State | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Friday, March 18

No. 8 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 9 South Florida | 10:30 a.m. | ESPN2

No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton | 12:30 p.m. | ESPNews

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Incarnate Word/Howard | 1 p.m. | ESPN

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast | 1:30 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawaii | 3 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State | 3 p.m. | ESPN

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m. ESPNews

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton/DePaul | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNews

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Saturday, March 19

No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State | 10:30 a.m. | ESPN2

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova |12 p.m. | ESPNews

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Longwood | 1 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Florida State/Missouri State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo | 2 p.m. | ABC

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton | 3 p.m. | ESPN

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNews

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI | 9 p.m. | ESPNU