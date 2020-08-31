Troy Aikman thinks Prescott is a star

(Nexstar) — When you talk about the greatest quarterbacks in Dallas Cowboys history, the name Troy Aikman has to be among that elite group.

The three-time Super Bowl champion is looking at the current Cowboys passes as the next player who has a great chance of making that list, as well. That is — if the Cowboys can keep him past the 2020 season.

Dak Prescott successfully led the offense on several scoring drives during the Cowboys intersquad, simulated game Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. Entering his fifth season in the NFL, Prescott has so many weapons at his disposal with a deep receivers group and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Last season, in an offense focused on the passing game, Prescott hit new career highs for passing yards and touchdowns with 4,902 and 30 touchdowns.

Prescott is set to make over $31 million for the 2020 season as part of the franchise tag, but the Cowboys and Prescott’s representatives were unable agree to a long-term deal during the offseason, putting his extended future with the franchise up in the air.

Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg goes one-on-one with Aikman to talk about Prescott’s rising star status.