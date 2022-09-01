AUSTIN (KXAN) — The newly-anointed top college volleyball team in the country made sure everyone knew about it Wednesday night in Austin.

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns topped the No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-1 in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 5,000 people at Gregory Gym to remain undefeated at 3-0. Set scores were 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22.

It was the third-largest crowd in the history of Gregory Gym — 4,992 to be exact — and as she usually does, Logan Eggleston had a tremendous night for the Horns.

Eggleston notched 22 kills, six digs, four aces and two blocks to lead the way for Texas. Asjia O’Neal had nine kills, three digs and a pair of blocks while Madisen Skinner and Molly Phillips each had seven kills.

In her first start as a Longhorn, Bella Bergmark had a team-high four blocks to go with six kills.

No. 1 Texas will play its fourth consecutive match against a ranked opponent with it takes on No. 12 Stanford at 3 p.m. Sunday.