Top Plays: High School Football Week 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We made it through the first week of the high school football season. The Taco Shack Bowl kicked off the season in style with Anderson snapping a losing streak to McCallum with a 29-7 win.

Lake Travis was slow to start the season, losing their season opener for the third time in the last five years with a 35-14 loss to Arlington Martin.

As for the week two slate of high school football games, KBVO will broadcast the Leander-Pflugerville game from The Pfield in Pflugerville Thursday night. Watch it on KBVO or on our livestream starting at 7 p.m.

But first, KXAN Sports Director Roger Wallace breaks down the top plays of week one in the above video.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 9/5
Leander Lions vs Pflugerville Panthers @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/12
Rouse Raiders vs Weiss Wolves @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/19
LBJ Jaguars vs McCallum Knights at House @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 9/26
Hutto Hippos vs Connally Cougars @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 8/31 vs Belton

Saturday 9/7 vs Cy-Ranch

Saturday 9/14 vs Akins

Saturday 9/21 vs Austin High

Saturday 9/28 vs Lehman

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

