Top Plays: High School Football Week 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We made it through the first week of the high school football season. The Taco Shack Bowl kicked off the season in style with Anderson snapping a losing streak to McCallum with a 29-7 win.

Lake Travis was slow to start the season, losing their season opener for the third time in the last five years with a 35-14 loss to Arlington Martin.

As for the week two slate of high school football games, KBVO will broadcast the Leander-Pflugerville game from The Pfield in Pflugerville Thursday night. Watch it on KBVO or on our livestream starting at 7 p.m.

But first, KXAN Sports Director Roger Wallace breaks down the top plays of week one in the above video.