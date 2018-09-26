Top High School Football Plays: Week 4 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Round Rock and McNeil meet at midfield for the coin toss before the game. September 21, 2018 (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Week five of the high school football season takes us to Pflugerville's The Pfield for our KBVO Big Game of the Week with Bastrop taking on the new varsity team, Weiss.

Before looking ahead, let's look back to the top plays from week four of the high school football schedule.

Vandegrift goes to 4-0 with a lightning-delayed win over Hendrickson. Vipers quarterback Dru Dawson hit Ryan Merifield for an early score in the victory.

LBJ routed McCallum and quarterback Brian Batts had a lot to do with it throwing a touchdown to Edward Thompson.

Over at Hyde Park, a fun matchup against Rockdale, The Rockdale Tigers took the early lead with wide receiver Ross Loth reigning in a 44-yard touchdown. Hyde Park responded to John Nelson's spectacular 17-yard run to the end zone. Rockdale beat Hyde Park in the final minutes.