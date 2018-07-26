Tom Herman suspends Demarco Boyd a week before training camp Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Demarco Boyd was arrested on July 26, 2018. (Austin Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Demarco Boyd. (via University of Texas) [ + - ]

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Tom Herman released a statement on Thursday announcing 20-year-old Demarco Boyd's suspension from the team.

"We are aware of the situation with Demarco Boyd and have suspended him from all team activities at this time," Herman's statement said. "We will continue to monitor the legal process and, pending its completion, determine any further action."

Austin police say he is being charged with misdemeanor assault with injury. KXAN sources confirm that it stems from a car accident that happened on July 4.

Boyd's older brother, Kris, is a senior defensive back for the Longhorns. Kris tweeted out two pictures of the accident and indicated that true freshman BJ Foster was with him but made no mention of Demarco.

Our angels had they hands over us today @nofear_2 Got rear ended and smashed! We’re doing a lot better. Thank you to those who reached out. Could’ve been gone but we here.🤞🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2TuHaMyZLS — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) July 5, 2018

As a redshirt freshman last season, Demarco played in four games, mostly on special teams. The linebacker didn't record any statistics.

Kris figures to be a leader on the team and is on a bevy of preseason watch lists. They're both from Gilmer, Texas.

Texas opens practice for the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 3.