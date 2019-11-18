Tom Herman says Texas was ‘out-coached’ against Iowa State, motivated for Baylor

AMES, IA – NOVEMBER 16: Quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns is tackled by linebacker O’Rien Vance #34, and defensive back Lawrence White #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones as tight end Reese Leitao #81 of the Texas Longhorns defends in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 23-21 over the Texas Longhorns. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns lost to Iowa State Saturday to nearly completely erase its chances of reaching the Big 12 Championship game.

Texas (6-4, 4-3) lost its fourth game of the season continuing a troubling Longhorns trend. Texas has lost at least four games in every season over the last 10 years.

It doesn’t get any easier for Texas at No. 13 Baylor (9-1, 6-1) this week for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The Bears are coming off their own disappointing loss against Oklahoma. Baylor held a 28-3 lead in the second quarter.

Texas head coach Tom Herman met with the media Monday looking ahead to the challenge in Waco and back at the struggles against Iowa State.

Opening Statement:

“Obviously, extremely disappointed in the outcome on Saturday. That was a game all of us expected to win…not that we don’t all of them. Despite playing so poorly offensively we still had a chance to win it. Credit to Iowa State, they made many, many more plays. I’m sure you want to know where we go from here? We still have a bunch of seniors in that locker room that have bled, sweat and cried for this program. We owe it to them to correct the mistakes that we made and do our best. 18 to 22-year-old kids are pretty resilient and they’re all competitors and they understand we’ve got a game to play this week. They understand the difficulty that lies ahead of them. Pretty somber around the facility yesterday. After we watched the film and got coached up, we had a pretty on point practice yesterday. The thing that we’ve stressed to them…you’re not going to be defined on how you get knocked down, it’s how you respond. This will be a good test in terms of responding.”

Herman clarified a Saturday comment on whether Texas was out-coached by Iowa State:

“I had taken that to be hey, were we fooled, tricked. When you lose a game, any game, you’re out-coached so I did want to clarify how I took that question. Any time you lose a game, you’re out-coached.”

Injury Report

Anthony Cook- doubtful

Collin Johnson- doubtful (hamstring)

Junior Angilau- probable (back at practice)

On running game struggles:

“We had hats on hats for the most part and we did early in the game…against a defense like that structurally…five and seven yard gains are good runs. We had sprinkled in there way too many tackles for loss early. Some of those were communication issues, some were fundamental issues in how we were blocking. I think you saw a unit offensively that couldn’t get out of its own way with a bunch of self-inflicted wounds. It was not anything we hadn’t practiced. The coverage adjustment was with their SAM linebacker and where he was playing…they did a good job trying to take the ball away from Devin Duvernay. It was a confluence of things…if everybody was on the same page with communication, a guy missed his block. If four guys made their block, and one guy wasn’t on the same page. Or we would block it perfectly and the running back hit the wrong hole…it was a lot of things.”

On offensive game plan structure during the week:

“We’re all involved, I think. Even young coaches. Herb Hand, Derek Warehime, Stan Drayton at 7 a.m. on Mondays they go down and watch cut-ups and try to formulate run game. Myself, Tim Beck, Larry Fedora are watching blitz tips, who are they from a personality standpoint. Coach Mehringer and Coach Meekins…they watch in the back-end…who can we attack. We come back around 10 or 10:15 a.m. and put our thoughts together.”

On statement to angry/disappointed fans:

“They have every right to be, if they are true supporters. We have not played to the level of our expectations and if they’re a fan of us, you probably have similar expectations and we haven’t met those expectations so far.”

On why the run game struggled and on coaching mistakes:

“Everything is a coaching issue. To play your sixth offensive lineman in there and…again none of these are excuses…you asked for reasons and I’m going to give you a couple. Two guys playing a different position affected us. I think there is a level of human nature that kicks in when you start getting frustrated and you start pressing. Those are all things that can derail the run game.”

On final offensive possession and play-calling decisions:

“Had we thrown three complete passes and let 30 seconds run off the clock I’d be answering a lot tougher questions right now. We called a quarterback run with an extra blocker…and did not have success. At that point in the game, time is a factor. It is a humongous factor and we had been playing pretty good defense. Regardless of how…we had been able to run the football, we had been able to do that at the end of the game at a very success rate. We felt like the right thing to do was to use the clock to our advantage. The third down play…you throw a tunnel screen and the nose guard…makes an excellent individual effort. To use the clock was the prudent thing to do.”

On not playing to the Texas identity of physicality:

“We haven’t coached it well enough. I do think there was a time where we were very, very banged up…again, not an excuse. You’re asking for reasons and I’m trying to give you the best that I can. Some of these guys are playing hurt, they’re playing through a lot of stuff. You hit the nail on the head we haven’t played physical consistently.”

On receiver Malcolm Epps:

“Malcolm Epps has done well and you saw Marcus Washington start the game…that’s a young man with a very bright future here. (On Epps) He’ll be the first to tell you he busted a few routes which was uncharacteristic of him.”

On Devin Duvernay being left off the Biletnikoff semifinal list:

I don’t know how leave off the guy leading the nation in catches and leading the country in broken tackles, and leading the country in third down receptions. You’re telling me he’s not one of the best 20 receivers in the country? It’s a shame. Shocking is all I can say. I have no idea how that can happen.”

On slow starts in back-to-back games:

“It’s very dangerous. I think the disconnect is offensive rhythm we have to get our guys comfortable…making them feel that they don’t have to be perfect. I thought the mentality was great…and then the ball gets kicked off and it wasn’t. The simplest answer is get the offense in rhythm and get the quarterback in rhythm and on defense make the calls simple so they can get their feet wet.”

On decision to go for it on fourth down rather than kick the early field goal:

“We got the ball in our best downhill runners hands and we felt like we could get two yards. Had that situation occurred later in the game…it would’ve been a much easier decision.”

On players being motivated for Baylor:

“It’s not harder than what you guys may thing. These guys are competitive and losing is embarrassing. You appeal to every fiber of competitiveness in them.”

On if Herman is stunned by season’s current results:

“Am I stunned? No. I knew we had a difficult schedule. I knew we had a lot of inexperience defensively and especially when the rash of injuries hit early in the season. No, disappointed that we couldn’t overcome those things better to this point. We still have two regular season games and a bowl game to overcome those issues but I would not use the word stunned. I think we can be a very good offense. I thought our defense showed a lot of signs of life in the last seven quarters. The last drive was awful, gut-wrenching but to hold the team to two touchdowns. I think there’s a lot of positives that can be taken from that side of the ball. Iowa State’s offense was 3-of-14 on third down conversions. We held them to three field goal attempts. I think there’s signs of life there when they hadn’t been. We have shown throughout the season especially against good defenses that we can be a good offense and we have to get back to that. We have some strengths and especially defensively we can build ourselves back up.”

On Baylor:

“Their season has been eerily similar to ours other than they’ve been able to win those close ones. They found a way to win a couple overtime games. They blocked a field goal to beat West Virginia. They have found a way to make plays late in games. Their defensive front…they are guys that you have to game plan for…they are real dudes that are going to be an issue. We have to make sure we are buttoned up. It’s very similar philosophically to Iowa State where they’re going feature a three-man front. They fly around they’re not the biggest guys but man are they physical and there’s eight of them back there. Offensively, schemed very similar to us…a little more 10 personnel with four receivers. Very similar quarterback. He’s the gas that makes the engine go and he’s having a great season he can run around and make plays. Just another day in the Big 12 with great receivers. Obviously with the quarterback, we have to find a way to slow him down.”