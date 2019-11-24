Tom Herman says he’ll ‘evaluate everything’ about coaching staff after season

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The Longhorns are coming back to Austin with another loss on the road. No. 14 Baylor’s special season continues as the Bears separated from Texas in the second half.

The Longhorns didn’t score a touchdown on the Baylor defense until the final seconds of the fourth quarter in a 24-10 loss.

Texas head coach Tom Herman met with the media following the team’s third loss in four games.

Opening Statement

“Hats off to Baylor. It was a pretty stellar defensive performance. We knew how fast and physical that defense was coming into the game. Obviously we didn’t respond. In the first half I thought we played good enough defense to stay in the game. To loss our composure in the fourth quarter is ridiculous, unacceptable. It will be dealt with punitively. I can assure everyone of that. We wish Baylor the best in the conference championship game. They’ve got a special season, you can tell there’s a lot of chemistry on that team.

We’ve got one game left in DKR for these seniors and I’ll be damned if any of us throw in the towel because those guys deserve much more. They deserve and have earned the right to have a very memorable senior day.”

Injury Report

Keaontay Ingram- MRI on ankle

DeMarvion Overshown- MRI on ankle

On the struggling run game:

“We made what we thought were some really good adjustments in the run game. We didn’t execute and we thought and we knew we had hats on hats last week. This week we had guys assigned to them we just didn’t…finish those blocks. When you can’t run the football, what makes their defense so difficult is…we’re not running the ball well…let’s start throwing it around but they’re dropping eight in coverage and can get a good pass rush with those three defensive lineman.”

On Parker Braun’s unsportsmanlike penalty in fourth quarter:

“Obviously, he’ll be dealt with from a punitive standpoint. Nobody talks to the refs but me. We thought he was but originally what the referee told us was…no, I just wanted him out for one play which I hadn’t seen before but obviously we weren’t going to put him back after what he did.”

On if Herman thought the offense would break through:

“We started the game fast. I know our guys feels comfortable doing that. We had a lot of tempo in the game plan. I think it goes back to the run game. If you can’t run the football…that was the biggest culprit. We’ve got ways to get guys open and all of that but when the quarterback is being pressured and eight guys are dropping deep with minimal seams…it’s impossible to do anything but check the ball down or scramble.”

On offensive strategy and if the coaching staff has lived up to his expectation:

“I’ve done a poor job and the buck stops with me. We’ll evaluate everything. We’ve got a game in six days. I’m not going to comment on anything like that until after the season.”

On if the team is frustrated:

“Absolutely. When you’re not playing to your standard that we have set, you’re going to be frustrated…that’s fine. Everybody in the building is frustrated but the manifestation of the frustration can’t be detrimental to the team.”

On if the team has quit or if Herman has lost the team:

“The last two drives on both sides of the football. To stop a quarterback run on fourth down on defense…knowing that you’re not going to win the game and for the offense to execute the way that it did…you’re not going to be quitters. Will there be some? We talk about the 10-80-10…every organization has 10% that are elite, 80% in the middle and 10% are defiant and disinterested…maybe some of those guys will throw in the towel. These guys want to win…they’re embarrassed. They want to play to their standard so there’s no way that they’re going to check it in.”

On if Herman is surprised by performance:

“You go into every game thinking you’re going to win and thinking you’ve got a great plan so every time that doesn’t happen…it’s surprising.”