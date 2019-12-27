Tom Herman on UT coordinator search: ‘We had to get this right’

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are in San Antonio to start preparation for the Alamo Bowl against Utah on New Year’s Eve.

While the players were off from Dec. 22 until Dec. 25 for a holiday break, head coach Tom Herman was working to lock down his next offensive coordinator.

Brett McMurphy from Stadium Network reports Herman has tabbed Ohio State passing game coordinator Mike Yurcich for the role. Yurcich spent six seasons as Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator before joining the Buckeyes in 2019. There hasn’t been official confirmation from either side.

Herman met with the media Saturday at the team hotel where he hinted that the coordinator search was nearing a conclusion. Texas (7-5) and Utah (11-2) will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Alamodome.

Opening Statement:

“Excited to be here in San Antonio at the Alamo Bowl. It will be a great experience for our players and I know…I’ve never coached in one of these but I have heard that this is as good as it gets when it comes to bowl games.”

Injury Update

Collin Johnson (WR) – full participant

Jordan Whittington (RB) – rehabbing from surgery after season

Anthony Cook (DB) – expected to play

Cade Brewer (TE) – expected to play

How Herman expects team to close out season against quality opponent:

“Our senior class has done something pretty special and these guys will have the opportunity to win a third straight bowl game for the first time in over 10 years (for Texas). We really want to see them do that and to do it against an opponent like Utah that had an amazing season with 11 wins in front of hopefully what will be a heavily burnt orange clad crowd…that would be a really neat way to send our seniors out.”

On senior class playing for Herman last three seasons:

“I can’t thank them enough. They all stuck around. They all probably knew how difficult it was going to be. Even as freshmen, they knew the challenges ahead for this program…to get us back to where we believe that we need to be. They very could have easily said I’m not up for that. They all stuck around. They all contributed to our success and I can’t thank them enough.”

Latest on offensive coordinator search:

“I can’t tell you much other than pleased with the way that it went. Pleased that I had the opportunity to talk with as many quality candidates as we did. We knew that we had to get this right, but it’s got to be not just right for the masses but right for Texas…and right for what we believe in and who we want to be on that side of the ball. I’m very pleased with where we’re at on that timetable.”

Is this the last time you’ll have a play sheet and calling out plays?

“You never want to say never, but I hope so. I know I was a better head coach when I didn’t have that responsibility and I owe it to this program to be the best version of me. I think just the way I’m wired it works…some it works well for and some it doesn’t. Some have tried it both ways and have fallen in love with one way and not so much the other way. I know for me…you feel like you become a jack of all trades and a master of none. I never want to rob Peter to pay Paul and diminish my ability as a head coach to try and be the best offensive play caller. You never want to say never but hopefully this will be the last time for a while at least.”

Any early enrollees practicing with team?

No, I think it makes sense if you’re playing in the playoffs especially if you make it to the second round because you can’t bring them to the bowl site…it can only be on campus. We’ll only have eight practices just because of the recruiting calendar and the shortage of coaches. It has to time up with their graduation and signing day…we’re talking one or two practices…it just didn’t make a lot of sense.”

Herman’s mentality/approach toward bowl games:

“Have fun. I think as an assistant having been at different ways of doing things. Some head coaches treat it like it’s training camp, we don’t…we want to have a lot of fun. We want to get our work, but especially when you get to the site…you’ve got one objective…win the game. We talked a lot about that yesterday as a team. Everything else becomes secondary…having fun, enjoying San Antonio, enjoying the camaraderie with your teammates…all of that. Once you hit the bowl site and you’re here for those four or five days…the biggest objective is to win the game.”