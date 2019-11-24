Tom Herman headbutts helmet of player in pregame

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas head coach Tom Herman was willing to try anything to get his players fired up before the Longhorns’ game against Baylor Saturday.

Tom Herman is AMPED. pic.twitter.com/S7EVkIwy57 — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 23, 2019

During the pregame huddle, Herman said he “felt like young Coach Herman” as he decided to headbutt defensive lineman Malcolm Roach while Roach was wearing his helmet.

The interesting decision drew cheers from the huddled-up Texas players, but it didn’t have much effect on the field. The Longhorns lost to Baylor 24-10.

This isn’t the first time Herman’s used public motivational tactics with his Texas players. In 2017 against TCU, Herman walked off the team bus with a baseball bat. The Longhorns lost that game 24-7 in Fort Worth.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Herman’s used his physical head in attempt to rally the troops.

“I used to do that as a coordinator at Ohio State and as a head coach at Houston. In my old age, I’d kind of stopped doing it. I just felt it inside of me in this game because I knew we had to play physical we had to play with strain. I just felt like the young Coach Herman,” Herman said in his post game press conference.