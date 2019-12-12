Tom Herman faces media at Alamo Bowl press conference

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Both Tom Herman and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham are in San Antonio Thursday morning for a press conference to drum up hype for the Alamo Bowl in less than three weeks.

Most of the focus for Herman figures to be on his coaching staff. This will be the first time the media has a chance to speak with him since he made sweeping changes to his staff following the end of the regular season.

There have been some names rumored for both the open offensive and defensive coordinator positions, but no hires have been made. Herman is unlikely to tip his hand as to who has interviewed or who he is hoping to get, but there will likely be several questions focused on the search.

Next Wednesday is the start of the early national signing period. Coaching changes always bring about unease with recruits, who built relationships with coaches that are no longer with the program. Texas has only lost one commit since the coaching changes, but Herman could also be asked if he’s seen a change on the recruiting trail since he announced the mix up.

Aside from all of that, too, there’s also the final game of the year. The Alamo Bowl showdown with Utah gives Texas a chance at an eighth win this season. A win over the Utes would be a positive end to an otherwise disappointing season.

Utah will be the second straight bowl opponent for Texas that just missed a shot at the playoffs. If the Utes had beaten Oregon in the Pac 12 championship, they likely would’ve been in a battle with Oklahoma, the Big 12 champion, for that fourth and final spot in the playoffs. Last year, Texas played Georgia in the Sugar Bowl after the Bulldogs lost in the SEC championship game and missed a berth in the playoffs.