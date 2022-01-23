Tom Brady on retirement — ‘I haven’t put a lot of thought into it’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown pass with a teammate during a NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KXAN) — Let the questions begin about Tom Brady’s NFL future. The retirement conversation immediately crept up as the clock hit zero on Tampa Bay’s 2021 season.

Brady and the Buccaneers were eliminated from the postseason on Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay’s game-winning field goal — canceling out Tampa’s comeback attempt after trailing 27-3 to the Rams. Los Angeles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game next week.

Brady didn’t do much to clear up his football future after the game.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. I’ll just take it day by day. And we’ll see,” Tom Brady said according to ESPN.

There’s still a year remaining on Brady’s contract with Tampa Bay. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians previously said he’d be “shocked” if his quarterback retired.

Asked after the game, Arians said — “That’s up to Tom.”

Whatever Brady decides will certainly send shockwaves throughout the NFL.