Together again: Round Rock Express, Texas Rangers renew Class AAA affiliation ahead of 2021 season

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Minor League Baseball didn’t leave Round Rock for long.

The Round Rock Express will be the Texas Rangers’ Class AAA affiliate starting in 2021, the Rangers announced Wednesday. Major League Baseball clubs began announcing its Minor League affiliates Wednesday.

The Express was previously affiliated with the Houston Astros as its Class AAA team, but the Astros announced a move to Sugar Land in November. That left the Express without a Major League Baseball parent club, but now the Rangers and Express have renewed their relationship.

The Express was the Rangers’ highest MiLB affiliate from 2011-18 before they moved affiliation to Nashville two years ago.

“We are honored that our organization, facility and community were recognized by Major League Baseball as one of the top 30 Triple-A markets,” Express President Chris Almendarez said. “We are eager to receive and review the updated governing documents from MLB to bring this opportunity one step closer to reality.”

In addition to Round Rock coming on as its Class AAA team, the Frisco RoughRiders will be the club’s Class AA team, the Hickory Crawdads are now the Rangers’ Class High-A team and the Down East Wood Ducks will be the Class Low-A club.

“The Texas Rangers are pleased to invite these four outstanding franchises to be a part of our minor league system going forward,” said Rangers Managing Partner Ray Davis. “We look forward to the opportunity of returning to Central Texas, where we previously had a great eight-year partnership with the Round Rock Express.”

In a restructuring of MLB’s player development system, each team now has four Minor League affiliates. Not all teams have announced who they’d like their affiliates to be, but that should be done by Thursday.