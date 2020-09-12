Timeline: Inside Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium before Longhorns game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns open the season Saturday around 7:15 p.m. against UTEP with an estimated 18,000 fans inside Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.

Inside a stadium with a capacity of around 100,000 people, what will 18,000 people even look like? Here is a timeline of the latest activity from inside and around the stadium before Texas kicks off the season opener.

3:45 p.m. Saturday

UT will not allow tailgating in or around the stadium this season. The normally popular Bevo Boulevard at San Jacinto Street on the west side of the stadium is also closed. Everything is looking pretty quiet three hours before kick off.

A normal popular area on San Jacinto Street before Texas football games is empty on Saturday. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

Another look at the Longhorns football stadium with fan cutouts instead of actual fans. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

The cutout fans are in full force in various sections of Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. (Roger Wallace/KXAN0

Cutouts replace fans at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

4:30 p.m. Saturday

The gates are expected to open around 5 p.m. to fans. There are several fans are beginning to show near the entrances. Texas is also doing mobile ticketing this season to limit contact and interaction at the stadium.

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

5:05 p.m. Saturday

The Texas Longhorns team buses have arrived at the stadium. The Longhorns are, for obvious reason, not doing a team walk down San Jacinto Street.

5:15 p.m. Saturday

Bevo is in the building for the Longhorns’ season opener. Aside from the team and Bevo, other spirit squad will be on the field Saturday night, but the band will not be in the stadium.

Bevo is on the field for the Longhorns’ season opener against UTEP. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

5:25 p.m. Saturday

Fans (with face coverings) are slowly trickling into the stadium about 100 minutes before the start of the game.

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

5:35 p.m. Saturday

UT said it was planning to spread football fans out throughout the entire stadium — and they weren’t kidding. This photo shows several people in a section in the the upper deck at DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium.

Photo: Roger Wallace/KXAN

5:50 p.m. Saturday

The Longhorns have made it out to the field for warm-ups with kickoff coming up around 7:15 p.m.

6:20 p.m. Saturday

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

Photo: Jonathan Thomas/KXAN

6:45 p.m.

This is what the stadium looks like about 30 minutes before kickoff against UTEP. The Longhorns are currently out on the field, finishing up warm-ups before the season officially gets underway.