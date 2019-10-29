Time to clinch: Houston returns home ready to claim World Series title

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 27: George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in Game Five of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Astros regained their personality after facing extreme World Series pressure in Washington D.C.

Heading to Nationals Park down 0-2, Houston came to grips with the reality that they were about to waste away a historic, 107-win regular season.

The Astros got their groove back outscoring the Nationals 19-3 over the weekend. The first four hitters in the Astros line-up finally produced at an elite level hitting .327 during the three-game win streak at Nationals Park.

After the domination in D.C., Houston is one win away from a second World Series title in three seasons.

The Astros will turn to Justin Verlander for the series-clinching game. Verlander is still searching for his first World Series win in the stat book. Verlander is 0-5 in six World Series starts during his career.

This will be a rematch from game two of the series with the Astros hitters facing Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg. In game two, Houston scratched two runs across in the first inning with an Alex Bregman home run tying the game at two. Houston didn’t score again until a Martin Maldonado home run in the ninth inning with the Nats already in control of a 12-3 game.

Strasburg lasted six innings allowing two runs on seven hits. Verlander also lasted six innings allowing four runs on seven hits.

If the Astros are unable to deliver Tuesday in game six, a series deciding game seven will be played Wednesday night at 7:08 p.m.