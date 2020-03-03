Tim Duncan taking over as San Antonio Spurs head coach — for one night

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on next to assistant coaches Becky Hammon and Tim Duncan from the bench while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 01, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 132-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE (KXAN) — Tim Duncan is taking over the San Antonio Spurs’ head coaching duties for one night.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will miss Tuesday night’s game with the Charlotte Hornets due to personal business, according to the organization.

A legendary and soon-to-be Hall of Fame player, Duncan is in his first season as an assistant coach after 19 seasons as a Spurs player. Duncan retired from the NBA three years ago.

This will be his second appearance as head coach for the franchise, but his first chance to lead from the opening tip. In November, Duncan took over for Popovich in title when he was ejected during a game with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Technically, Becky Hammon is the Spurs’ head assistant coach, but she hasn’t been dubbed as the franchise’s head coach in any of Popovich’s absences.

For Tuesday night, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express News reports that Hammon or assistant Will Hardy will address the media — not Duncan.