Tiger Woods suffers multiple leg injuries in rollover crash in SoCal on Tuesday

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KXAN) — Tiger Woods was injured in a single-vehicle roll-over crash Tuesday morning in Los Angeles County, the county sheriff’s office said.

On the department’s Twitter account, officials said the crash happened at 7:12 a.m. on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Redondo Beach and west of Long Beach in Southern California.

The sheriff’s office said Woods was driving and was the only person in the vehicle. First responders had to use the “jaws of life” to extricate Woods from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital with “multiple” leg injuries, his agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest.

“He’s currently in surgery,” Steinberg said, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The vehicle suffered major damage, the sheriff’s office said.