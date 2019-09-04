Tickets for UT-LSU game exploding on resale sites, up 900% in price from last year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s still unclear if Texas football is back — whatever that means. But one thing is clear: Texas football fans are back.

Tickets for this weekend’s game against LSU are averaging more than $500 apiece on resale sites like SeatGeek and Stubhub — with some tickets going for more than $10,000.

“Of the people on our site looking for tickets, 75% are from Texas. Only 8% are from Louisiana,” says Chris Leyden, a spokesperson for SeatGeek.

“I wouldn’t expect to see a lot of purple and yellow in the stadium.”

It seems last year’s Sugar Bowl win combined with a top-10 matchup has piqued the interest of even the most fair-weathered fan. According to SeatGeek, this week’s game is the most in-demand Texas football game since they began tracking the secondary market in 2010. In fact, it is the most in-demand live event of any kind in recent years in Austin, according to SeatGeek.

SeatGeek’s most in-demand live events in Austin (based on average ticket price):

2019 LSU vs Texas: $569 2019 ACL Festival $465 2018 ACL Festival $411 2019 U.S. Grand Prix $394 2016 Adele at Frank Erwin Center $384

The Longhorns have hosted big name teams before. USC came to Austin last year.

But sales for Saturday’s game are outpacing last year’s match-up with Southern Cal by 900%, according to StubHub.

People are willing to travel, too.

StubHub says people from 42 states have bought tickets for LSU-Texas game.

Home rental site, VRBO says Austin listings are averaging $532 per night this weekend, compared to $438 for the same weekend last year.