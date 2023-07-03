Austin (KXAN) – Heading into the final hole of round three at the 2023 Firecracker Open, Jonathan Alden and Nick Schafer were tied. Schafer was the furthest away of the three in the group so shot first.

“I had a perfect number,” said Schafer. “I had 80 yards and I had a good lie in the fairway. [I] was just glad I didn’t have to putt it.”

Schafer, who has lived in Austin about six years, sure did not have a very difficult putt. He chipped onto the green and had his second shot all but go in. The shot secured a one shot victory over Alden.

“I’m thrilled,” said Schafer about winning the 77th Firecracker Open. “Obviously this is the premier tournament in Austin for amateur golf. To have my name etched on the trophy. To have my picture up there for a while, it’s truly an honor.”

Schafer shot a 64 on the third and final day of the tournament Monday. This is Schafer’s second time playing in the tournament with his first coming in 2019.

The tournament at Lions Municipal Golf Course is one with plenty of history and tradition in the city. For Austin’s own and two-time Masters Champion Ben Crenshaw, the course and tournament holds a special place in his heart.

“It brings back so many memories,” said Crenshaw. “I spent so much of my youth here playing this course…and fell in with a bunch of young golfers that was just great competition.”

Schafer finished the tournament at 15 under par with Alden at 14 under. Joe Ramos and Harrison Jaeger wrapped up at 12 under tied for third place.