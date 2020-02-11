Three bobblehead nights, replica rings highlight Express 2020 giveaways

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Express baseball club is rolling out its giveaway and promotional schedule for the upcoming season this week, and three bobblehead nights highlight the list.

On April 25, July 17 and July 25, fans can take home ceramic collectibles of baseball legend Nolan Ryan, 2019 American League Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros and Team USA softball star Cat Osterman.

It’s the team’s 21st edition of the Ryan bobblehead April 25, and the first 2,500 fans to show up for the game against the Iowa Cubs will get a figurine of Ryan with a charred baseball bat, a nod to an iconic photo taken of him in 1984 when he played for the Houston Astros, Round Rock’s parent club.

The Express will commemorate Alvarez’s tremendous rookie season in 2019 with his bobblehead night on July 17. The first 2,500 fans to the game, also against the Cubs, will receive one.

Osterman, the former University of Texas at Austin flamethrower and Olympic gold medalist will become the first woman to have an Express bobblehead. Osterman is in the midst of a comeback and will come out of retirement to lead Team USA into the 2020 Summer Olympics. The first 2,500 fans to the July 25 game against the Nashville Sounds get the Osterman likeness.

Opening weekend at Dell Diamond kicks off April 9 with a Houston Astros American League championship replica ring giveaway. Like other giveaways, the first 2,500 fans will get one. The Express opens the home slate against the Wichita Wind Surge.

The weekend fun continues April 11 with an Express cap giveaway, and the first 3,000 fans through the gates will some new headgear.

Here’s a complete list of the giveaways at Dell Diamond this season (game times are 7:05 p.m. unless noted):

April 9, Houston Astros 2019 American League Championship replica ring (Wichita Wind Surge)

April 11, 6:05 p.m., Round Round Express cap (Wichita Wind Surge)

April 25, Nolan Ryan bobblehead (Iowa Cubs)

June 6, 6:05 p.m., 2020 Express baseball card set (Nashville Sounds)

July 17, Yordan Alvarez AL Rookie of the Year bobblehead (Iowa Cubs)

July 25, Cat Osterman bobblehead (Nashville Sounds)

August 9, 6:05 p.m., kids backpack night (Albuquerque Isotopes)

September 4, 2021 magnet schedule (New Orleans Baby Cakes)

Tickets can be purchased at the Express’ website.