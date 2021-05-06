The wait is over, Express win home opener on Thursday

Round Rock (KXAN)– The Round Rock Express played their first game in 601 days on Thursday night and made the most of it with a 6-0 win over Oklahoma City at the Dell Diamond in front of 7,051 fans anxious to see minor league baseball again.

Charles Leblanc got the scoring started with a two run home run in the bottom of the second inning. John Hicks added another two-run homer in the sixth inning. Delino Deshields added a two-run single in the seventh inning. Starting pitcher Wes Benjamin threw five shutout innings, allowing four hits while striking out eight to earn the win.

This is the first of 12 games at the Dell Diamond to open the season. Part of the revamped minor league baseball format, teams will play longer series and longer home stands to limit the amount of travel. The same two teams will play Friday at 7:00 followed by their tradition of Friday night fireworks.