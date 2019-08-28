The five most important Texas players not named Sam Ehlinger

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns points out the defense of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter on October 27, 2018 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys lead 31-14 at the half. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If there’s a debate about the Longhorns’ most important player, there isn’t much of one.

The success of the 2019 season will depend on junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s performance on the field and his ability to avoid injuries.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the five most important Longhorns on the roster…not named Ehlinger.

No. 5 Cameron Dicker (kicker)

Texas coach Tom Herman had this to say about his sophomore placekicker Monday: “I love our kicker. He’s fun to be around which you don’t say often.”

Herman won’t use his actual name, but he knows Dicker is valuable. Dicker is already celebrated because of the game-winning kick in the Cotton bowl against Oklahoma. He can become even more consistent with a season of college experience after making 18-25 field goals in 2018.

No. 4 Keondre Coburn (defensive tackle)

Todd Orlando’s defense with a big clogging weapon in the middle of the defensive line — enter sophomore Keondre Coburn. The Longhorns have rostered the last two Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and Coburn could be better than Charles Omenihu and Poona Foord when it’s all said and done.

Coburn is young, but he’ll be counted on to provide the push in the middle of the defense to allow the linebackers to make plays.

No. 3 Brandon Jones (safety)

A case can be made that sophomore Caden Sterns is the more valuable safety on the Texas roster, but Brandon Jones is the definitive leader of the secondary. Jones will be charged with putting the defensive pieces in the right place. A daunting task for a unit with so many young players.

Jones finished fourth on the team with 70 tackles in 2018.

No. 2 Zach Shackelford (center)

Shackelford has been through it all during four years at Texas. A team captain for 2019, Shackelford is the anchor of a Longhorns offensive line that looks to have enough individual talent, but it’s still a question of how the pieces will fit into place.

The senior from Belton High School has played in 40 games with 27 starts during his Longhorn career. He’ll need to stay healthy to keep the middle of the heart of Texas’ offensive line intact.

No. 1 Keaontay Ingram (running back)

The most important player when it comes to success in 2019 is Keaontay Ingram. The running back from Carthage was the top running back in the state of Texas coming out of high school in 2018.

Texas running back Keaontay Ingram adjusts his helmet during a morning practice at the team’s facility in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Ingram finished his freshman year with 708 yards as he dealt with a couple bumps and bruises, and learned to handled the grind of a college football season.

Ingram’s health is a top concern going into the 2019 season — he missed most of preseason camp with a bone bruise. If Ingram’s able to eclipse the 1,000 rushing yard total, expect Texas to eclipse its expected win total.