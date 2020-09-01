The Cowboys scrimmaged without jersey numbers — here’s why

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys held a live, intersquad scrimmage at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night to give players a feel for the live-action with the 2020 regular season just two weeks away.

The scrimmage aired on television stations across Texas, including KBVO-TV in Austin. For that reason, new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made a tactical decision to hold the element of surprise over upcoming opponents who could potentially scout the scrimmage for information.

McCarthy decided to take all numbers off his player’s jerseys. The Cowboys scrimmaged in basic blue and whites. The main Cowboys characters are fairly obvious to any opponent watching, but the deeper portion of the roster can remain hidden until the start of the regular season, McCarthy said.

“We talked about it this past week and frankly, this is such a unique season on so many fronts. I can’t tell you the number of conversations you have about competitive advantage and disadvantage, and frankly with the fact that we were televising the practice here tonight, we would be exposing our younger players to an evaluation process that the other teams really are not exposing their team to,” McCarthy said on Sunday night according to DallasCowboys.com.

From various accounts of Sunday’s scrimmage, the Cowboys first-team offense looked impressive on several scoring drives with Dak Prescott distributing to his wide range of talented receivers.

The Cowboys will trim their roster down soon with training camp coming to a close and the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13.