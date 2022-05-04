AUSTIN (KXAN) — The AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour returns to Austin for the first time in three years. 16 teams will hit the courts at the Krieg Fields as part of a double elimination tournament that will run Friday through Sunday.

The tournament, called “The Austin Open”, is the first event for the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour of the new season. This is the third time the tour has opened in Texas.

There will be 16 stops on the tour this year, which is the most for the AVP since 2009.

Austin is one of the favorite stops for a veteran member of the tour, Jeremy Casebeer.

“I’m really fired up to be back, the fans are amazing, and just to be able to spend time in Austin,” Casebeer said. “Everytime I get to check out a few more restaurants, go to a few different bars, and see more of the city.”

If you’re not familiar with AVP Pro Beach Volleyball, the main thing Casebeer wants you to know, is that it’s top notch when it comes to the action.

“The AVP like the NBA, but for beach volleyball, so we have Olympians competing with some of the best players in the world,” Casebeer explained. “It’s cutthroat so you get to see some of the best athletes in the world giving their all, and you get to be up close and personal with them.”

The tournament begins Friday, and the championship matches will take place Sunday afternoon at the Krieg Fields located at 515 South Pleasant Valley Road.

General admission for the tournament is $20 per day, you can purchase tickets on avp.com