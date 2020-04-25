Texas WR Devin Duvernay heads to Baltimore in third round

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 29: Devin Duvernay #6 of the Texas Longhorns attempts to avoid a tackle by Damarcus Fields #23 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, Md. (KXAN) — The Baltimore Ravens are focused on making their offense even faster. Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay and his sub 4.4 40-yard dash can help add more firepower to its potent offense.

The Ravens picked the Texas wideout in the third round with the No. 92 overall pick Friday night

It’s insane what Baltimore is building with its offensive playmakers. Duvernay dropped only five passes during his entire four-year career at Texas. In 2019, Duvernay was Sam Ehlinger’s go-to receiver. Duvernay averaged 106 receiving yards a game during his senior year accumulating 1386 yards and 106 receptions.

Duvernay was added as a sixth Texas team captain in October.

With Lamar Jackson at quarterback and Marquise Brown at wide receiver, Duvernay will help the Ravens overwhelm opposing defenses with their speed for the upcoming years.

Duvernay becomes the second Longhorn drafted during the 2020 Draft. Safety Brandon Jones came off the board to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 70 overall pick.

The Sachse, Texas product originally committed to play college football at Baylor, but transferred to Texas under Charlie Strong following the departure of Art Briles in 2016.