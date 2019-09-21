Texas WR Collin Johnson ruled out for Oklahoma State game

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 22: Collin Johnson #9 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter defended by Jeff Gladney #12 of the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns will be without wide receiver Collin Johnson for the second straight game due to a hamstring injury, according to Texas football.

As expected, defensive backs B.J. Foster (hamstring) and DeMarvion Overshown (back) have also been ruled out.

The senior has been relatively quiet this season with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Johnson was second on the team in receiving in 2018.

Redshirt freshman Malcolm Epps will likely start in place of Johnson.

During his Monday press conference, Texas coach Tom Herman said center Zack Shackelford and sophomore Joseph Ossai were likely to play against the Cowboys.