Texas WR Collin Johnson finds his voice, embraces leadership role

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas senior Collin Johnson is working on becoming a better vocal leader. Johnson figured, after being voted a team captain, it was time to step up and fully guide the receiver room.

“I’ve always led by example, but it’s my senior year. It’s time to really start speaking up…that’s something that I’ve embraced,” Johnson said.

Johnson has always let his play do the talking. He stepped into the spotlight on the field during his 2017 sophomore season. In 2018, Johnson was second on the team in receiving with 985 yards behind Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

After debating on whether or not to enter the NFL Draft, Johnson decided to return to Austin for his senior season. His experience is almost unmatched on the Longhorns’ roster which led Johnson’s teammates to vote him a team captain.

“One of the biggest honors of my life, being voted on by my peers, to go out there and lead them this year. It’s something I don’t take lightly,” Johnson said Tuesday.

As team captain, Johnson will get the opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps. His dad, Johnnie Johnson, was voted a Texas team captain in 1979 as a defensive back.

Johnson and Texas open the season Saturday against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. after a month of hitting each other in practice.

Even after a successful 2018 season, Johnson believes this year’s group is focused on accomplishing all of its goals.

“I just feel the vibe. We’re really close. We love each other. We know we’re all we got. We know we’re on the right track getting this program where it needs to be,” Johnson said.