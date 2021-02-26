Texas women’s hoops to host Oklahoma in matinee

The Texas Longhorns won on the road at Iowa State, snapping the Cyclones’ four-game winning streak. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will face Oklahoma on the Forty Acres, over a month later than originally planned.

The game was postponed on January 12, due to COVID protocol and now Texas is facing the prospect of playing rivals and a top ten team (No. 7 Baylor) two of the next three days.

“I don’t think it’s right that we were put in this position when we weren’t the problem, you know, our team didn’t have COVID,” head coach Vic Schaefer said. “Putting this game where they did and giving me one day prep, giving our players one day prep before we play on national tv Monday night against Baylor to me is…I’m not happy about it but they didn’t ask me my opinion, but I don’t think it’s right.”

Schaefer continued, saying that as difficult of a stretch as this will be, he expects his team to be ready to perform at the highest level possible.

“I tell my kids all of the time, it’s how we respond, so we’ll respond and do the best we can, the most important game is the one tomorrow.”

Oklahoma has won three out of their last five, most recently disposing of TCU by a score of 76-60.

“They’re doing more different things, they’re not just standing out there on the three-point line,” Schaefer added. “So it really brings new dimension in to try to defend them a little bit.”

Sooner stars Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson have been the subject of the scouting report for the Longhorns, as slowing them down will be critical for Texas to win.

“I mean those kids are special,” Schaefer said.

Safe to say, the Sooners have the Longhorns full attention.

“They are an offensive team, they can really score the ball, they’re playing much harder, they’re executing much better, they have a great plan, I think their chemistry is twice what it was when we first played them.”

Texas and Oklahoma will do battle tomorrow at 1pm in the Frank Erwin Center.