AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball is making its way back up the national rankings.

On the heels of the five-game winning streak, the Longhorns rose four spots to No. 20 in this week’s rankings, but even with the bump, it still feels like poll voters aren’t giving the team much respect.

While the Longhorns are first in the Big 12 Conference at 9-2 and they pounded Oklahoma 78-58 on Jan. 25, the Sooners are ranked two spots higher than the Longhorns at No. 18.

Iowa State lost to Baylor 76-70 and fell nine spots to No. 21 right behind the Longhorns. Baylor just missed the rankings this week and is the top team in the receiving votes category.

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice for yet another week, but the Indiana Hoosiers jump up two spots to No. 2. Louisiana State stayed at No. 3, Connecticut moved up a spot to No. 4 and Iowa moved up to No. 5.

The Longhorns have a pair of home games this week. Texas Tech comes to Austin on Wednesday and TCU is in town Saturday.