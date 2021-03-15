Texas women’s hoops is No. 6 seed and will face Bradley in NCAA Tournament

The Texas Longhorns won on the road at Iowa State, snapping the Cyclones’ four-game winning streak. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Texas Longhorns will play in primetime Monday night.

Texas (18-9 overall, 11-7 in Big 12) will play Bradley (17-11 overall, 10-8 in Missouri Valley) with tipoff scheduled for 7pm.

The Longhorns are making their sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament and their 32nd trip to The Big Dance overall.

Junior Charli Collier leads the Longhorns, averaging 20.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. Collier is closing out her UT career after announcing that she is leaving for the WNBA following this season where she is the projected number one overall pick.

This is the sixth straight trip to the NCAA tournament for head coach Vic Schaefer. When he was at Mississippi State, his teams never lost a first round game in their five tournament appearances with trip to the sweet sixteen, back to back national runner-up and a loss in the Elite Eight.

UT’s last appearance was in 2019, when they lost to Indiana in the first round in Eugene, Oregon.