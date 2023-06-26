AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mighty UConn Huskies are coming to Austin this season.

Part of a home-and-home series after the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team went to Storrs, Connecticut, to play one of the most storied programs in NCAA history, the teams face off Dec. 3 at Moody Center. The game time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date. UConn won last season’s matchup 83-76.

Texas Athletics said right now, the only way to guarantee tickets to the marquee matchup is to sign up for season tickets.

A huge chunk of last year’s roster is returning from the 26-10 squad that won the Big 12 Conference title and made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. All-American point guard Rori Harmon leads the way, along with guard Shaylee Gonzales and forward DeYona Gaston. Amina Muhammed also returns, and the team added transfer center Tionna Herron and freshman center Abbie Boutiler along with freshman forward Madison Booker.