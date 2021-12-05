Texas women’s hoops beats Texas A&M in showdown

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer reacts after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 15 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team defeated No. 17 Texas A&M, handing the Aggies their first loss of the season 76-60 on Sunday in College Station.

Texas improves to 6-1 on the season, while the Aggies drop to 8-1 so far in 2021-22.

Longhorns junior guard Aliyah Matharu led all scorers with 26 points, she made five three pointers which is the same amount Texas A&M made as a team.

Texas freshman guard Rori Harmon added 18, making five-of-eleven field goals.

Texas made life pretty difficult for the Aggies in this game, the Longhorns forced 19 turnovers, scoring 32 points as a result of Texas A&M’s miscues.

Texas now leads the series meeting 63-24 after 87 games all-time.

Next up for the Longhorns, is a game against Idaho at the Frank Erwin Center next Saturday at 1pm.