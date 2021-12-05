Texas women’s hoops beats Texas A&M in showdown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 15 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team defeated No. 17 Texas A&M, handing the Aggies their first loss of the season 76-60 on Sunday in College Station.
Texas improves to 6-1 on the season, while the Aggies drop to 8-1 so far in 2021-22.
Longhorns junior guard Aliyah Matharu led all scorers with 26 points, she made five three pointers which is the same amount Texas A&M made as a team.
Texas freshman guard Rori Harmon added 18, making five-of-eleven field goals.
Texas made life pretty difficult for the Aggies in this game, the Longhorns forced 19 turnovers, scoring 32 points as a result of Texas A&M’s miscues.
Texas now leads the series meeting 63-24 after 87 games all-time.
Next up for the Longhorns, is a game against Idaho at the Frank Erwin Center next Saturday at 1pm.