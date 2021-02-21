Texas women’s hoops back in the win column after victory against Kansas State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns women’s basketball team finally washed the nasty loss at Baylor away with a 59-48 win over Kansas State today.

The win felt particularly good for the team after a tumultuous week caused by the historic winter storm that ravaged the state.

This week, the Longhorns only practiced twice. Early on in the game today, Texas played like a team that hadn’t been on the court for awhile.

Texas only managed eight points for the first quarter, on 2-14 field goal attempts.

“We were a little slow offensively, and defensively, we were letting them get to the basket,” Longhorns guard Celeste Taylor said. “We settled in and everything just kind of calmed down and we got into it.”

Texas dominated in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 21-8. During one stretch, Texas scored off of three straight steals to give them their first lead of the game.

Texas finished the game strong as well, going on a 9-1 run and gave up no points over last two minutes.

Celeste Taylor led the charge on defense, recording a game high four steals. She also produced in a major way on the offensive end of the floor, scoring 14 points.

“It’s just fun to get after it and just be their with your teammates and go on that little run,” Taylor added.

“She was great, really active and stayed out of foul trouble,” head coach Vic Schaefer said. “She was big no question about it, to me, she’s starting to play better, she’s playing with some confidence, I love coaching her.”

Charli Collier led Texas in scoring with 21 points on the day, she also pulled down 14 rebounds.

Texas will now look ahead to Kansas on the road Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7pm.