AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team is back in the top 25.

After starting the season at No. 3 and then free-falling out of the rankings amid injury issues early on, a big win over then-No. 15 Iowa State last week helped the Longhorns get back into Associated Press rankings at No. 25.

The Longhorns (13-5, 4-1 Big 12 Conference) topped two ranked opponents, then-No. 23 Kansas and Iowa State for a 2-0 week in Big 12 Conference play, beating the Jayhawks 72-59 and the Cyclones 68-53 at Moody Center.

Longhorns guard Shaylee Gonzales had a big hand in both wins, exploding for a season-high 26 points against Kansas and helping grind out the win over the Cyclones with 11 points and four assists. She was named a U.S. Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Week for her performances.

South Carolina held its unanimous No. 1 ranking, but with a Stanford loss to Southern California, the Cardinal sank two spots to No. 4. Ohio State moved up one to No. 2 and Louisiana State jumped two spots to No. 3. All three teams are undefeated at 18-0.

Connecticut rounds out the top five, followed by Indiana, Notre Dame, Utah, UCLA and Iowa.

Oklahoma is the highest-ranked Big 12 Conference team at No. 15, followed by Iowa State now at No. 18. Baylor, who had spent 365 consecutive weeks in the top 25, dropped out this week following losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia. It’s the first time since 2004 the Bears aren’t in the top 25 rankings.

The Longhorns take on Texas Tech on Wednesday in Lubbock.