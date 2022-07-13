AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team picked up a big piece in the transfer portal Tuesday.

Shaylee Gonzales, the reigning West Coast Conference player of the year and All-American guard from Brigham Young University, has two years of eligibility left and will suit up for the Longhorns in 2022-23, head coach Vic Schaefer said.

Gonzales helped turn BYU into a top-20 team and led them to the NCAA Tournament with a 26-4 record. She was a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, averaging 18.3 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Cougars were ranked as high as No. 15 during the season and finished No. 20, tying for the school’s highest ranking since 1980.

She was a 3-time All-WCC first team selection and ended her career with the Cougars as the No. 10 scorer in program history with 1,555 points. She was named the Gatorade high school player of the year for Arizona in 2017 after dominating at Mesquite High School in Gilbert, averaging 21 points and five steals per game her senior year.

The Longhorns have already added transfers Khadija Faye (Texas Tech), Sonya Morris (DePaul) and Taylor Jones (Oregon State) to bolster next season’s roster.

The No. 6 Longhorns went 29-7 last year and advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to No. 2 Stanford 59-50 in Spokane, Wash.