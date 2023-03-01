AUSTIN (KXAN) — While it wasn’t the best night from a performance standpoint for the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team against Baylor on Monday, the team helped make a huge impact on kids in Austin.

It was the “$10K for 10K,” fundraising game, and the Longhorns raised $156,000 for the Neighborhood Longhorns program, an educational outreach program for economically disadvantaged second through eighth graders, “to envision attending college through incentives and scholarships.”

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer said he’d donate $10,000 to the program if attendance at the game hit 10,000 people, which for how the Moody Center is set up for basketball, is a sell-out crowd. People and businesses around Austin were encouraged to match Schaefer’s donation as part of the fundraiser.

Attendance by tickets sold for the game was 10,763, and other community members and businesses helped this year’s fundraiser surpass last year’s total of $135,000.

“It was just tremendous that we could help out and we are honored to be part of it,” Schaefer said. “All the folks that donated are really special people and I appreciate them doing that so much.”

The Silver Spurs and its alumni program used Bevo XV’s Twitter account to tell Schaefer they were, “in for $80K.” Other notable donors include UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, former UT president Bill Cunningham along with Leif Johnson and Nyle Maxwell car dealerships, among others.

Schafer said he even had a longtime friend call him up late Sunday evening to say, “Hey man, I’m in.”

Through the program, UT students and other volunteers provide tutoring and mentoring in participating Central Texas schools. It was established in 1991 in conjunction with Austin Independent School District, the city of Austin and Texas Athletics.