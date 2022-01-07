Texas women’s basketball to host UTRGV on Sunday after Baylor postponement

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer reacts after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 9 Texas was originally scheduled to play Baylor this coming Sunday, but due to the game being canceled, the Longhorns will now host UT-Rio Grande Valley at 2pm.

This contest will mark a brief return to non-conference play for Texas, the Longhorns are 9-1 against opponents outside of the Big 12.

Texas (10-2, 1-1 in Big 12) is coming off of a 74-61 loss to Texas Tech, the Longhorns only shot 29 percent from the field in that game.

Wednesday night’s performance against the Lady Red Raiders was the worst shooting performance of the season for Texas.

UTRGV will head to Austin in a good mood, as they Vaqueros won their last game 62-50 on the road at Grand Canyon University.

The Vaqueros are 5-8 so far this season, Sunday will be their first game against the Longhorns since November 20, 2019.

Texas and UTRGV will tipoff 2pm Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center.