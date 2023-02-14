AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off an undefeated week in Big 12 Conference play last week, the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team made another leap up the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

Texas is now No. 17 in the country, moving up three spots from last week’s poll. The squad picked up two home wins over Texas Tech and TCU last week and lead the Big 12 with an 11-3 conference record.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The Longhorns could drop in the poll next week depending on how voters treat the team’s 66-61 loss to Iowa State on the road Monday. Texas hosts West Virginia at 3 p.m. Saturday in its next Big 12 action.

Oklahoma is still ranked ahead of the Longhorns at No. 15 even though Texas thumped the Sooners 78-58 Jan. 25 at Moody Center. The teams play for a second time Feb. 25 in Norman.

In the NET rankings, what the NCAA tournament selection committee uses to pick and seed the March Madness tournament, Texas is ranked No. 11 and the Sooners are No. 36. The Longhorns are the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the NET rankings.

Iowa State is ranked No. 22 and is the only other Big 12 team in the poll.

South Carolina remained No. 1 after it handed Louisiana State its first loss of the season. Indiana, Stanford, Utah and LSU round out the top five.